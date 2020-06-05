Is the PA exchanging security coordination for civil coordination with Israel? – Middle East Monitor

The presenter on Palestine’s Ajyal Radio requested me: “What are Israel’s options for dealing with the President Mahmoud Abbas’ convoy? Will it be intercepted when it heads for Jordan or will it move between the Palestinian cities?” It appears that the presenter’s query was primarily based on the Israeli reviews of a dialogue inside the Israeli authorities on this regard, in response to the PA’s choice to absolve itself from the agreements reached with Israel and to cease security coordination with it.

My reply: Israel has all the choices obtainable to deal with the president, his authority, his companies and his civil administration. It is the dominant occupying energy, and it will possibly suffocate and paralyse the PA. It did so not too way back, with the late President Yasser Arafat, not solely besieging him in his workplace in Al-Muqata compound, but additionally demolishing it over the heads of these inside. They ended with finishing up considered one of the most despicable assassinations that focused the Palestinian chief himself.

Israel can forestall the president from leaving his house to his workplace, or returning and nothing will deter it if it decides to repeat the crime dedicated by Sharon, the godfather of the ruling right-wing crew at this time in Israel. However, Israel sees no purpose to take action and has no instant curiosity in doing so. President Abbas will not be Yasser Arafat, neither is the PA at this time the PA of yesterday. Israel nonetheless wants the PA, at the very least for the instant future, as below its cowl, with or with out security coordination, it’s finishing up the largest settlement enlargement operations. Moreover, below its cowl, the largest West Bank annexation operations will happen, with minimal native, regional and worldwide reactions.

Israel has begun to punish the PA and is taking part in the civil coordination card in change for the security coordination card that the PA is utilizing and waving, saying that it resorted to it just lately. Without civil coordination with the occupation, it will likely be nearly unattainable for the PA to proceed to hold out its features and Israel will be capable to intensify its strain to open channels of communication with residents and their native leaders in cities, cities and villages, with out the want for the PA.

The Palestinian security companies have been requested to keep away from contact with the Israeli military and to remain of their barracks and posts, as they weren’t initially ready for such a job. Their job is to protect “public order” and “fight terrorism”, however we have no idea what terrorism they’re speaking about, as the West Bank appears to be freed from Daesh, Al-Qaeda and its branches. In any case, any critical confrontation between these forces and the occupation will in the end finish these forces formally and successfully.

These companies, their leaders, and senior PA officers can’t transfer inside the West Bank or overseas with out security coordination. The civilian coordination that Israel is hinting at stopping in return contains nearly all the things, from transferring the tax revenues that make up 60 per cent of the PA’s price range to the journey of an aged household to Makkah to carry out the Hajj pilgrimage. This should imply that the most basic query is what choices does the PA have if civilian coordination stops, not what choices Israel has if the security coordination stops.

The PA says that it shaped a disaster cell to analysis and research its choices. This choice comes very late. These choices ought to have been decided and moved to implementation years in the past, not just some days or even weeks in the past. This is as a result of many of those choices appear to require years of effort and preparation to fill in the gaps that primarily outcome from Israel’s disregard for the agreements reached and the PA absolving itself from them just lately.

