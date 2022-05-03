Home Armenia Is the ombudsman discussing the issue of removing Azeri bases from the... Armenia Is the ombudsman discussing the issue of removing Azeri bases from the territory of the Republic of Armenia with the Armenian authorities? clarifies the new defender | Morning: By Thomas Delong - May 3, 2022 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmail Is the ombudsman discussing the issue of removing Azeri bases from the territory of the Republic of Armenia with the Armenian authorities? clarifies the new defender | Aravot – News from Armenia RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Armenia “I do not think that such an issue should be discussed at all, I do not know what imaginary agenda it is.” Vladimir... Armenia Armenia has improved its position in the World Press Freedom Index Morning: Armenia “This may be their last chance and after this experience they should not return to this hall as politicians.” Alen Simonyan to the... Recent Posts Gas leak at South Korea-owned factory in India kills nine, hundreds hospitalized Durden: Grand jury should decide if charges are warranted in Arbery shooting Xiaomi Mi 10 Pro 5G – A Market Trend-Setter That Will Capture Your Heart House expected to vote on changing rules to allow remote voting How Sri Lanka’s mangrove forests can save lives Most Popular The citizens closed the Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road. Photos: In Yerevan and a number of regions, citizens continue peaceful disobedience actions. At the moment, the Vanadzor-Alaverdi interstate road is closed. Arsen Babayan, a member of... Robert Kocharyan’s lawyer petitioned Anna Danibekyan to withdraw Judge Anna Danibekyan, presiding over the case of alleged bribery, refused to consider the motion of self-withdrawal submitted by the ombudsman of the second... Why are the doors closed on students? YSU has clarified Yerjan State University made a statement. "Dear university students, today, at around 11:00, the protesters led by the leaders of the opposition political forces marched... Some oligarchs ակների people in police uniforms carry out his assignments in groups of... The police continues to use brutal force against the protesters, especially the berets, who are obviously led by some groups, the NA Deputy Speaker... “The police will not be able to stop our struggle.” Arthur Vanetsyan invites... Arthur Vanetsyan, former director of the National Security Service, chairman of the "Homeland" party, leader of the "I have honor" faction of the National...