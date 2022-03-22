RA: special with assignments Ambassador: Edmon Marukyan said Facebook: Post:

Is the gas terror against Artsakh or the Russian peacekeepers? I have been looking for the answer to this question since yesterday, because there is no gas in Artsakh again.

This is a humanitarian terrorism, և Azerbaijan is doing everything to make life difficult for the people of Artsakh. At first glance, it is expected that Azerbaijan is doing everything to violate the rights of the people of Artsakh. What does Azerbaijan want from Russia? Does the fact that Russia is involved in hostilities give Azerbaijan an opportunity to provoke provocations here?

The international community should strongly condemn this behavior of Azerbaijan against the civilian population, and Russia, which is playing with the reputation of peacekeepers, leaving without gas, should make clear investigations in the context of the recent 43-point “alliance” declaration with Azerbaijan.

Azerbaijan is working against itself, because it is doing everything to prove to the international community that it can never respect or even guarantee the basic rights of the people of Artsakh.