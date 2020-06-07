Is the cure worse than the disease? The hidden harms of the Covid-19 lockdowns

In Hungary, the European parliament said the country’s “state of danger” legislation that allowed Viktor Orban to rule indefinitely by decree was “incompatible with European values”, warning it had been an autocratic power grab. Hungary is placed to lift the law by June 20 and it has demanded an apology from foreign critics.

Others fear the privacy implications of the speedily-developed contact tracing apps that many countries are rolling out. Last month, Global Witness investigated one version, in Guatemala, and warned that it showed “how easy it is to mask as helpful something potentially much more sinister”. The app sent location data back once again to the developer every short while, which could then be used for commercial purposes or even passed to the government, the NGO warned.

Harms at home

Even one of the most basic parts of life – sleep – has been affected, according to new research.

Half of the populace said their sleep was more disturbed during the pandemic, rising to 62 per cent for individuals who felt these were likely to face financial difficulties, according to a survey of more than 2,000 UK adults by Kings College London and Ipsos-Mori.

However, a quarter did report sleeping better, even though 16-24 year olds were the probably to say these were averaging fewer hours of sleep a night, and sleeping longer but feeling less refreshed – a phenomenon with known associations to depression.

Dr Ivana Rosenzweig, Head of the Sleep and Brain Plasticity Centre, Institute of Psychiatry, Psychology and Neuroscience, King’s College London, said: “Adequate and good-quality sleep is important to keep our physical and mental resilience and disturbed sleep is often due to stress. But we also know that poor sleep can play a role in increasing our levels of stress, which could create a cycle that’s difficult to break.”