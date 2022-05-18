“When you came, what was the situation in Yerevan at that moment?” Is the city paralyzed or not, as Mr. Saghatelyan promised? “The meaning of paralysis has not been explained to us at all, if it refers to the country’s security,” Andranik Kocharyan, chairman of the committee and deputy of the CP faction, asked Deputy Chief of Police Ara Fidanyan (in the photo) at today’s sitting of the NA Committee on Defense and Security.

“Neither the city nor any state structure is paralyzed. The police clearly performs its functions. I must mention with honor that most of the actions carried out so far have been done within the framework of the law, “Ara Fidanyan answered.

He mentioned ․ “It has been about twenty days of actions, but the police did not use any special means at least once, except for one case, and the special means were shields. “Periodically, some people try to present that the police use disproportionate force.”

Andranik Kocharyan, in his turn, stated that the members of the commission from different parts of the city arrived at the sitting today. “There are no opposition partners, who do not know what problem they are solving in which part of the city. They are the ones who created the traffic jam, as well as those who remain in the traffic jam. The state is moving forward by fulfilling the tasks set before it. ”

Kocharyan also inquired about a citizen who died in one of the tents in France Square. “Yes, the heart attack occurred as a result of an overdose,” Ara Fidanyan confirmed, after which Kocharyan added ․ “The relevant structures have to do here, because if such a contingent appears in closed areas, it is a danger for the young generation, which are involved in these political processes.”

Luiza SUKIASYAN