Is That Loud Enough? (ft. Vivek Jacob) – TheLeafsNation

In today’s episode, Matthew Rodrigopulle and I respond to the NBA gamer’s boycotting their video games, why it is necessary that occurred, and what they hope follows it. They are later signed up with by Vivek Jacob, a freelance author for Complex Canada and Raptors Republic, to talk about the significance of the boycott, why it took place, and previewing a Raptors-Celtics ought to it continue as set up. Afterwards, we both share our point of view on the NHL’s preliminary choice to continue playing, why the league fizzled, and how they can take much better action for future minutes.

Some resources to take a look at

https://linktr.ee/blackgirlhockeyclub

https://hockeydiversityalliance.org/

https://blacklivesmatter.ca/donate/

https://secure.actblue.com/donate/ms_blm_homepage_2019

https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co/

Black Lives Matter