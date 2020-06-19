Is Sudan’s neutral stance hindering agreement over Ethiopia’s Renaissance Dam? – Middle East Monitor

Sudan’s continued insistence on maintaining a neutral stance in the negotiations between Egypt and Ethiopia over the Grand Renaissance Dam could be hindering as opposed to assisting the chance of getting a resolution to the long term dispute. Despite the clear benefits the damn would bring to Sudan, Khartoum is walking a political tight rope in a bid to not offend Egypt or alienate Ethiopia. Online negotiations between the three countries have stalled in recent weeks as the deadline nears for Ethiopia’s intend to begin filling the dam next month.

Sudan has wavered between its two neighbours but is currently siding with Egypt by insisting that negotiations need to be concluded before preparations to help make the dam operative can begin. Ethiopia is hoping to begin filling the dam during its rainy season starting the following month to allow operations for the Dam to begin in 2021. The Ethiopian government is refusing to simply accept Egyptian claims that the dam may have a detrimental influence on the downstream water flow into Sudan and Egypt. According to the Ethiopians, the dam will resolve three major problems: electricity supply for the citizens; boost its nation development and generate forex through the sales of the electricity to its neighbours.

It is estimated that in case Ethiopia fills the dam over a ten-year period, Egypt’s Nile water flow could be paid down by 14 percent. However, experts also suggest a speedier five-year target to fill the dam would result in a up to a 50 per cent loss with Egyptian arable farming land drying up as a result of desertification. Ethiopian commentators, Yonus Bira and Yohannes Gedamu, writing in an English language on line news outlet – Fortune, accused Sudan, “of echoing Egypt’s groundless suggestion that the design and the construction of the “gigantic” dam represents a critical threat to millions of its (Egypt’s) citizenry.”

As for Sudan, the dam would bring good news. First, it would stop the loss of life and property that occurs each year when the Blue Nile river floods the encompassing areas in the rainy season. Second, it would transform Sudan’s irrigation of crops and consequently improve production yields in areas near the dam. Thirdly, it would also allow Sudan to take advantage of the cheap electricity that would be created by the dam’s 6,000-megawatt output. However, international water law experts like Ahmed Mufti, a former Sudanese negotiator, believes in the long run Sudan would be the most adversely affected if it may not guarantee a long-term water security agreement via a legally binding agreement over the designated water shared between the three countries.

Currently, Egypt and Sudan are abiding by a1959 agreement which allocates 55 billion of the full total 84 billion cubic metres of water to Egypt and 18 billion to Sudan. The agreement also gives the two countries a veto over any upstream development. Ethiopia was never party compared to that agreement and protracted negotiations between the ten countries that share the Nile water broke down in 2010 when Egypt and Sudan walked from the Entebbe Agreement. Egypt insist that those water levels have to be maintained.

In a press conference yesterday, Sudan’s Minister of Irrigation Yasir Abbas noticed that Khartoum wouldn’t accept a unilateral decision by Ethiopia to begin filling the dam, or any unilateral decision taken by Egypt which plans to ask the United Nation’s Security Council to intervene. The Sudanese stance seeks to strike a balance between your sides, however it means that its neutrality could be inadvertently maintaining the stand-off between Cairo and Addis Ababa.

Sudan’s stance could be politically prudent, and credit has to get to its Prime Minister, Hamdok for restarting the negotiations but experts are suggesting that the concentration of political interest for this issue is unlikely to ultimately bring long-lasting solutions. Professor Allam Ahmed of the World Association for Sustainable Development, criticised Sudan’s stance and said there may be no real political solution. “I do not think that is the right way to solve the problem (politically), we need to look at the bigger picture, this is fundamentally a sustainable development issue, that should be left to the scientists and experts to resolve,” that he told Qatar-based Al Jazeera.

The final sticking points yet to be resolved between your sides are three. An agreement on the water share, a consensus on the proposed length of the agreement and future agreements and an agreed mechanism to resolve disputes. In October 2019, Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was widely misquoted as saying that he was willing to go to war against Egypt, when in reality his brief statement in parliament expressly stated that going to war would not maintain the interests of some of the parties but nonetheless his words have only served to inflame tensions. Given the threats created by Egypt to destroy the dam and its own movement of soldiers on the Eritrean border in 2018 considered to have been in preparation to attack the project, the prospect of open conflict is a genuine possibility in the lack of a comprehensive agreement.

Sudan’s government is hoping its conciliatory, sit on the fence, neutral tactics may help avert possible conflict but with just over ten days before Ethiopia’s promised deadline to begin filling the dam, the pressure on all sides to find a negotiated solution is building.

