Is Stassi Schroeder’s Speaking Tour ALSO Canceled???

Hmmm… is this yet another consequence for Stassi Schroeder‘s racist behavior?

ICYMI, the fact star was fired from Vanderpump Rules after former co-star Faith Stowers shared a story about Stassi and Kristen Doute calling the cops on her behalf for a criminal offense she didn’t commit.

A supply for E! News revealed that Stassi “was hoping if she apologized, it would pass” — nevertheless the VPR firing turned out to be one of many individual and specialist ramifications the particular 31-year-old offers faced within the backlash. Now, it seems like the canceled talking tour could be added to checklist of consequences.

Related: Samantha Ware Shares More Glee Horror Stories

The Straight Up With Stassi tour has been meant to be the live edition of the tv set personality’s podcasting — which often, of course, offers itself already been canceled. Suspicions arose that this tour has been next once the first quit, Count Basie Center for your Arts inside New Jersey, sent a message to solution holders that this event have been canceled. The NJ quit is the simply official cancelling so far, nevertheless a source with regard to TMZ offers suggested the others will soon adhere to.

An Us Weekly insider said that Stassi hasn’t already been coping nicely with the onslaught of bad outcomes. They revealed:

“Stassi has been very emotional by this situation and has been sad and crying, and also angry. She feels blindsided that she was fired and lost her podcast and sponsorships.”

The source reiterated that Stassi “didn’t think” she’d be dismissed “after she shared her apology post on Instagram”. They continued:

“She was genuinely apologizing and felt bad about her actions, and feels like it backfired on her.”

Umm… Stassi, it’s not the particular apology flopping on you, it’s the racism.

Although insiders point out Schroeder’s fiancé Beau Clark has already been totally encouraging of the woman during this huge upheaval, she’s still feelings of loss her broken career. Another Us supply shared:

“Stassi does feel like she has lost everything she worked so hard for. Professionally speaking, Vanderpump Rules and her podcast were her main priorities and she loved working on both.”

Apparently, the Next Level Basic author’s is also “devastated” by the way items have shaken out. Her brother Nikolai even discussed an impassioned plea with regard to his huge sis within a now-deleted Instagram video. He said:

“I want everyone to hear me out because my sister is one of the most loving people you will ever meet in your life. She deeply apologizes for what she said and I’m so desperate for her to succeed … I just want her to go as far as she can.”

Unfortunately, it’s needs to look like she’s gone so far as she’ll move. Them’s the particular breaks for your kind of conduct. Hopefully she’s learning something coming from all this.