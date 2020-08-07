Is Scott Disick & Sofia Richie’s Romance Dead?

Has this on-again romance gone off-again?



The relationship in between Scott Disick and Sofia Richie struck a significant bump in the roadway throughout Scott’s stint in rehabilitation. Fans even believed for a hot minute Scott would return with Kourtney Kardashian

However, following a two-month separation, with the truth star relatively steady and healthy, the set wandered back together– and it seemed like they remained in a respectable location.

Related: Kim Kardashian Is ‘Not Happy’ Kanye West Is Still Running For President

Alas, things now seem trending in the other instructions. There does not appear to be any drama in between them, however Us Weekly is now reporting the relationship has “cooled off.”

A source spilled to the outlet:

“Scott and Sofia have simmered down a little and Scott has been making a big effort to refocus on himself and his family. Their relationship has taken a bit of a backseat and it’s not either of their main priorities right now.”

Those all seem like good methods of stating they’re simply not that into each other any longer

The expert declared Scott’s top priority today is hanging around with his kids Mason, 10, Penelope, 8, and Reign, 5. That indicates investing a great deal of time with Kourtney — which most likely makes all those Scott/Kourt carriers out there extremely pleased!

Lord Disick has …