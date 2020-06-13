Is OnePlus 8 Pro the Perfect Premium Smartphone for India?

OnePlus 8 Pro price for the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is Rs. 54,999 and for the 12GB RAM, 256GB storage variant is Rs. 59,999. OnePlus 8 Pro sale date is June 15. On this episode of Orbital we discuss the OnePlus 8 Pro review as deputy reviews editor Roydon Cerejo joins host Pranay Parab to talk about all things OnePlus. We begin this episode by referring to the OnePlus 8 Pro’s build quality and design. Then we speak about the OnePlus 8 Pro display, with a lot of new features. We mention the 120Hz refresh rate on the OnePlus 8 Pro display, and whether it has any impact on battery life too.

Next we talk about OnePlus 8 Pro software and whether you can find any special features here for 8 Pro users. We also mention performance and gaming on the OnePlus 8 Pro immediately after that. The main focus of the podcast is on the OnePlus 8 Pro’s cameras, which is where things get really interesting. The OnePlus 8 Pro has four rear cameras but only three of these are working in India at the time of publishing this bout of Orbital. You can tune in to the podcast to find out why this is the case.

We share our in-depth camera review of the OnePlus 8 Pro in this element of the episode, before referring to OnePlus 8 Pro price in India and whether this smartphone is the best value for money phone in the premium smartphone space in India at this time.

That’s all for this week’s bout of Orbital, which you yourself can sign up for via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.