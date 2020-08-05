Is noise pollution killing whales and dolphins?

Humans produce a great deal of noise in the ocean – from finder and seismic expedition, to pile-driving when developing wind farms. But how might this impact sea life?

Thousands of whales and dolphins pass away every year after ending up being stranded on beaches.

Dr Maria Morell, from University of Veterinary Medicine Hannover, research studies their ears to attempt and exercise if hearing damage resulted in their death.

She’s developed a new way of learning if a cetacean’s hearing was impacted simply hours prior to they beached, to support the theory that the 2 may be linked – and identify human activities that might be having an effect.

Listen to CrowdScience: How is human noise impacting sea life?

Video by Jennifer Green, interview by Melanie Brown.