Is Khloé Kardashian pregnant again with Tristan Thompson’s baby?

Is Khloé Kardashian pregnant with her second kid with Tristan Thompson?

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” star, 35, has started bits of gossip that she and Thompson could be expecting another infant after she began posting old photographs of herself on Instagram. She’s cropped her stomach out of any new pictures, which has caused a commotion.

In a video shared on her Instagram Story this week, Kardashian was spotted wearing a loose caftan that hid her shape.

A rep for Kardashian revealed to Page Six she had no remark, however, Kardashian later took to Twitter to impact her critics, writing, “I don’t go on social platforms much these days AND this is one of the main reasons as to why I stay away. The sick and hurtful things people say. I am disgusted by so many things I am seeing. SMH people swear they know everything about me. Including my uterus. Sick.

The nasty things you’re saying about me over A RUMOR! I have seen so many hurtful/despicable stories and tweets about me over a false story. And if it were true…. it’s MY LIFE, NOT YOURS. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

And in a third tweet she wrote:

Funny how picky&choosy some can be with who and how you feel others should live their lives. I believe people should focus on their own lives/families, put energy into bettering the scary world we are currently living in, and try projecting positivity as opposed to nastiness. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) May 13, 2020

Rumors about pregnancy started when Kardashian stated last month on an episode of the family’s E! reality show that she was thinking about borrowing “some sperm” from her ex, who cheated on her with Jordyn Woods.

During the scene, the 29-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player commented that their 2-year-old girl, True, “does need another sibling,” to which Kardashian reacted, “Right, so I might get some embryos and get a sibling. I might need to borrow some sperm or get some from you, but we’ll figure that out later.”

Twitter detonated Wednesday after fans knew Kardashian may be having another baby with Thompson, after she and Kylie Jenner, Woods’ previous closest companion, cut out Woods from their lives.

“Khloe Kardashian is pregnant with Tristan’s child AGAIN? The jokes write themselves hey,” tweeted a fan.

“If Khloe Kardashian is pregnant again with Tristan’s baby that WHOLE family needs to apologize to Jordan,” tweeted another. “They tried ruining that girl’s life over some community d–k only for Khloe to run back to him like the clown she is. He cheated on her days before she gave birth. CLOWNERY.”

“If you’re telling me Khloe Kardashian slut-shamed Jordyn Woods up and down social media for kissing her ex, posted passive-aggressive I don’t need no man memes all the livelong day, created this whole big ass drama only to get pregnant by this clown AGAIN,” another fan tweeted.