Is Karlie Kloss Supporting Taylor Swift’s Folklore On Social Media?!

Is that a nod to Folklore we see??

Over the weekend, Karlie Kloss liked a series of social media posts about Taylor Swift‘s surprise album drop, leading many to believe their rift is finally firmly in the past.

As you’ll recall, the two became bestiez in 2013, but things have definitely quieted down in recent years. The model has done her best to squash rumors of a feud in the past, but that hasn’t stopped the Swifties from speculating.

Related: Karlie’s Reaction To Kushner Family Comment On CANNOT Be Missed

One of the posts in question was from Martha Hunt, a fellow member of Tay’s girl gang, wearing a cardigan gifted to her by the singer, a nod to the track of the same name. She captioned the black and white Instagram pic with the lyrics, “peter losing wendy,” a reference to Peter Pan, also from the same song:

Karlie also showed love on a picture posted by designer Christian Siriano, who proudly displayed (HERE) dreamy designs inspired by the album:

“Well #taylorswift inspired a paint session last night after a very hard day in fashion. So her wonderstruck gown painting is now available on ChristianSiriano.com! Oh and my custom Siriano little sofa is fitting in just perfectly!”

The Kode With Klossy founder also posted a photo of herself in the woods on the same day of the album drop along with the caption “happy place,” leading some to believe that she was aware of Swift’s plans. Comments have come through from curious fans about a possible connection, but Karlie has yet to respond.

Take a look for yourself (below):

What do U think, y’all?? Let us know (below) in the comments!!

[Image via Karlie Kloss/Instagram.]