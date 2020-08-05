Is Kanye West’s Presidential Campaign Getting Help For This SUPER Sinister Reason??

At least four people involved in Kanye West‘s independent run for President of the United States during this election cycle have significant ties to the Republican Party, according to a damning new report in the New York Times.

That’s a significant development, because it brings up the question of why paid Republican operatives would want to help the rapper and fashion designer, considering the party’s official nominee for the 2020 campaign is incumbent President Donald Trump.

Obviously Kanye would be competing directly with Trump, right? It’s a total conflict of interest! Why would they want him on the ballot??

According to the Times‘ reporting, the prevailing thought among political insiders is that the GOP’s desire to help Yeezy stems from their hope that he can siphon off portions of the Black vote and the youth vote — two groups which Trump wasn’t going to get much of anyway. However, both those groups are major staples in Democrat Joe Biden‘s voting bloc against Trump.

Yep — they’re using him as a spoiler.

Reportedly, the four operatives include Mark Jacoby, a Republican who was arrested for voter fraud in 2008 after illicit dealings in a California campaign, and a current executive…