Is Kanye West Committing Election Fraud In Wisconsin?!

We understand Kanye West has actually employed political operatives to criss-cross secret Midwestern states and get him on the November tally so he can take on versus Donald Trump and Joe Biden

We likewise have excellent factor to think everything might be a negative tactic on behalf of those Republican operatives to siphon votes from Biden’s project to assist make sure Trump’s re-election.

But what if there’s METHOD more to this story– like, even beyond the damning reports that have actually recommended Yeezy’s political staffers in crucial states are merely Trump operatives pulling double responsibility in a super-sinister quote to make sure The Donald wins re-election??

On Friday early morning, Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel political guard dog writer Daniel Bice required to Twitter equipped with a couple of really intriguing screenshots revealing documents submitted in Wisconsin that supposedly consisted of signatures intending to make the 43- year-old rapper-turned-politician eligible to be on the state’s November governmental tally.

Of course, project groups in a number of states have actually been dealing with Yeezy’s behalf, gathering signatures in a quote to make him qualified as an independent prospect for November’s nationwide election. And based upon our earlier reporting, a Republican elections …