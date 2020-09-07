Is Italian fashion racist? – BBC News

Italian designer Stella Jean says more needs to be done to tackle racism in the industry.

Jean, of Haitian descent, told the BBC she decided not to showcase in this year’s Milan Fashion Week in protest over racism in the industry. She launched a campaign asking ‘Do Black Lives Matter in Italian Fashion?’ and is urging brands to hire more black people.

Italy’s fashion council says a lot of its brands are trying hard to be more inclusive but that the government and other organisations have to drive positive change.

Reporter: Sofia Bettiza

Editor: Sofia Bettiza

Cameraman: Luca Verducci