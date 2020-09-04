Is it time for Cowboys fans to be concerned about Amari Cooper’s health?

Canelo Alvarez not likely to battle in 2020
Leonard Fournette finalizing indicates Buccaneers do not trust Ronald Jones II
Amari Cooper is handling an injury prior to the season and it’s time for Dallas Cowboys fans to be somewhat concerned however it’s not time to struck the panic button yet.
Amari Cooper is the $100 million receiver the Dallas Cowboys selected to purchase as the top pass-catcher on offense. That financial investment appeared like an excellent one after Cooper completed the 2019 season in Dallas with 1,189 lawns and 8 goals.
He gets in 2020 atop a dominant large getting corps including himself, Michael Gallup, and brand-new arrivalCeeDee Lamb But current news has actually exposed Cooper is not precisely at complete strength ahead of the season and stays a non-participant as next Sunday’s season-opener looms big.