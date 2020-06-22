Is it safe to stay in a hotel, cabin or rental home yet?

Editor’s Note — The views expressed in this commentary are solely those of the writer. CNN is showcasing the work of The Conversation , a collaboration between journalists and academics to provide news analysis and commentary. The content is produced solely by The Conversation.

(CNN) — After nearly 90 days of quarantine, millions of Americans are ready to travel — an over night trip, a weekend getaway, a summer sojourn. With states reopening, that’s now possible, with a caveat. Before coronavirus, few people likely thought twice about staying in a college accommodation, rental home or cabin in the woods. But now, we now have to factor in the potential for coronavirus exposure. Even if you’re OKAY with the travel risks taking you to your destination — plane, train or automobile — think about the risks of the destination spot itself?

We are both exposure scientists. One of us feels comfortable booking a “no contact” stay; one other still isn’t sure whether to just take an over night trip any time in the future. But we agree on a couple of things: Traveling today brings increased risk, yet ways exist to minmise that risk.

The issues

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance is clear that travel heightens your chance of getting or spreading Covid-19. The travel industry is taking this seriously. Both the American Hotel & Lodging Association and Vacation Rental Management Association have released best practice guidelines and standards.

No matter what type of stay you’re planning, the principal concern is coming into close contact (less than six feet) having an infected person. That probability is higher when you travel. Keep in mind a person with Covid-19 can spread the herpes virus before developing symptoms. From the start, you need to assume that everyone around you may be infected. Including your self.

Contact with contaminated surfaces is of less concern, but nonetheless something to consider. We are learning more in regards to the potential for infections from them, but we can say for certain coronavirus has been detected on guest room surfaces. Try to minimize your contact with surfaces — tabletops, chairs, bathroom sinks, duvet covers — that have not been cleaned or disinfected.

A further complication: The pattern and extent of Covid-19 can vary between communities, even in the exact same region. Laws and public health instructions vary aswell, so be sure you check for updates before traveling.

A tourist checks into a hotel in Savannah, Georgia, on April 25, 2020, shortly after Georgia Governor Brian Kemp lifted some social distancing measures. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

Before you book

There’s no chance to make a stay 100% safe, but you can find certainly ways to make a stay safer. Remember each lodging scenario is significantly diffent; for example, unlike hotels or rental domiciles, campgrounds routinely have only shared bathrooms. But wherever you might stay, start with checking out the establishment’s internet site, or call to ask what management is doing to reduce transmission risk.

Make sure to enquire about:

Air quality. Cleaning with approved products ought to be frequent. Ask if hand washing or hand sanitizing stations can be obtained in common areas. Engineering controls, like increasing air exchange or HEPA filters in the ventilation system, should be in place. If that’s not the case, consider bringing a portable air cleaner with a HEPA filter. On the low-tech side: Can windows be opened for better air flow? A fan will help bring in more outdoor air and increase the mixing rate if used near an open window.

No-contact options, like digital keys.

Policies on masks and health screenings for guests and staff.

Is the rental business limiting capacity to promote distance? That is, are they booking only every other room? And are they preventing one-night stays, which would bring in more individuals and therefore introduce more risk? Avoid lodgings with same-day turnovers.

Strategies for a safer stay

Once you’ve determined the management is doing all it can, you need to do whatever you can to minimize exposure. Wear a face covering and practice social distancing in common areas. Minimize time in enclosed, less ventilated spaces, like elevators. Avoid experience of “high-touch” surfaces in shared spaces, just like the elevator call button, door handles, and dining tables and chairs; they are more unlikely to have already been disinfected between each individual’s touch. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after spending time in common areas. If gyms and pools are open, remember to social distance, wear your mask, and wipe down equipment before and after use.

Use plastic zip bags for personal items that the others may handle. That includes your license, credit card and key. Bring extra bags to put these things in after you disinfect them. Handle your own luggage, or request no-contact delivery.

Disinfect surfaces following CDC guidance. If housekeeping is available, opt out. Request that decorative pillows and duvet covers be removed before your arrival.

Lowest-risk alternatives for dining: bring your own food or do room service or no-contact delivery. Outdoor dining could be a reasonable option, but if you dine inside, ensure there’s reasonable ventilation and adequately spaced tables.

Bring enough masks or face coverings for each day, or bring detergent to wash between uses. You’ll also need hand sanitizer or hand wipes, a surface disinfectant, paper towels and disposable disinfectant wipes.

All this helps, but remember: Even doing every thing on this substantial list still may not expel your potential for getting the virus. The important thing is, we don’t recommend everyone launches back into nonessential travel. You may need a vacation, but Covid-19 never takes one.

Elizabeth Marder is Chair of Communications and Outreach for the International Society of Exposure Science, a not-for-profit organization.

Paloma Beamer is President of the International Society of Exposure Science, a not-for-profit organization and receives funding from NIH, EPA, Agricola Alta Pozo Manuel and the Pima County Health Department.