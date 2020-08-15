Is it safe to send kids to school or daycare? Health experts weigh in.

Home Top Stories Is it safe to send kids to school or daycare? Health experts...
Most Popular
Lindsey Vonn shares videos from getaway in Mexico, says she’s more than 6 feet...
"> 6ft," she captioned the clip. LINDSEY VONN WEARS CHEEKY BIKINI WHILE ‘TRAINING' HER DOG 'FOR THE OLYMPICS' When a social networks user asked what...
Two Black men recall serving in Air Force after integration
OMAHA,Neb (WOWT) - Two retired Air Force sergeants were a few of the very first African-Americans to serve in the military after...
Nurses in a San Antonio hospital organize a patient’s wedding to help lift his...
Carlos Muniz and Grace Leimann were arranged to wed in mid-July when their nuptial strategies were postponed after Muniz ended up being ill...
Russia stops joint patrols with Turkey in Syria – Middle East Monitor
Russia has actually suspended its involvement in patrols with Turkey along the tactical M4 highway in Syria's Idlib province. Foreign Ministry representative Maria Zakharova...
Mourners grieve ‘senseless’ killing of 11-year-old Anisa Scott | State & Regional
Declan's daddy, Matt Carr, was presented to Anisa when she remained in the exact same kindergarten as his boy. Over the years at...
Fast Nine shot for Indy 500 qualifying will require luck
Although all the Penske chauffeurs have actually been favorable about their raceday rate and dealing with over the previous 2 days,...