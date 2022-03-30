Start here.

RF MFA continues to spread non-targeted statements and texts indicating varying degrees of “concern”

On March 26, the Russian Defense Ministry confirmed that Azerbaijan had used “Bayraktar-TB 2”. The agency had published an information bulletin on the activities of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which said: “On March 24-25, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces, violating the provisions of the trilateral statement, entered the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in the territory of Nagorno Karabakh and set up an observation post. The “Bayraktar-TB 2” type unmanned aerial vehicle delivered four blows to the units located in the territory of Parukh settlement of Nagorno Karabakh. “Currently, the command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent is taking measures to resolve the situation and return the troops to their original positions.” “The Azerbaijani side has been called upon to withdraw its troops,” the Russian Defense Ministry said in a statement.

In other words, Azerbaijan used “Bayraktars” in the zone of control of Russian peacekeepers. We leave aside the fact that the fact itself is extraordinary. Russia and Turkey have set up a “monitoring” center, ostensibly to monitor and promote stability, but in fact, the Azerbaijani armed forces are moving freely, and the Russian side has to record the facts of their movement and offensive operations.

On the same day, the Russian side expressed “extreme concern” over the growing tension in Nagorno-Karabakh. Necessary measures are being taken through the Russian peacekeeping contingent to de-escalate the situation in Karabakh. Russia called on the conflicting parties in Nagorno-Karabakh to show restraint and ensure the implementation of trilateral agreements. The Russian Foreign Ministry, in its turn, issued a statement expressing strong concern over the escalation of tension in Nagorno Karabakh.

It should be noted that the Russian Foreign Ministry continues to make non-targeted statements and texts about various degrees of “concern”, while the Ministry of Defense itself presented obvious facts proving the invasion and attack of Azerbaijan. “We call on the parties to show restraint and ensure the strict observance of the existing trilateral agreements at the highest level,” the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

The situation around Artsakh remains tense. It became known at the end of last week that Nikol Pashinyan and Vladimir Putin had several telephone conversations, during which they discussed the need to investigate the actions of Russian peacekeepers in the situation in Nagorno Karabakh. “The leaders of the two countries agreed to make efforts to resolve the crisis situation in Nagorno-Karabakh,” the RA Government said in a statement.

Note that even the balanced statement of official Moscow angered the Azerbaijani authorities.

The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan expressed regret over the statement of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, which documented the intrusion of Azeris into the territory of Nagorno Karabakh, including the use of atrocities by Azeris. Describing the statement of the RF Ministry of Defense as “one-sided” and “untrue”, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan stated that it contradicts 2022. The content of the declaration of allied cooperation and bilateral relations signed on February 22. The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan notes that the head of the ministry Zakir Hasanov recently said in a telephone conversation with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu that “the positions and locations are being clarified.” On the other hand, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan insisted that Baku remains committed to 2020. According to the statement of November 10, 2012, in accordance with point 4, “the complete withdrawal of the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed formations from the territory of Azerbaijan has not yet taken place.”

Baku simply stated that the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry contradicts the essence of bilateral relations and the provisions of the Declaration of Allied Cooperation signed between Russia and Azerbaijan on February 22 this year, and called on the Russian Defense Ministry to “ensure the remnants of the Armenian army and illegal Armenian armed groups.” “Complete withdrawal” and “not to use the term Nagorno Karabakh”.

A month after the signing of the Russian-Azerbaijani alliance agreement, Baku is almost blackmailing the Russian side. Along with official statements, these days the Azerbaijani expert community and politicians are almost threatening the Russian side that if Russia continues to do the same, Azerbaijan and Turkey will no longer remain neutral on the Ukrainian issue. However, for the sake of justice, it should be noted that official Ankara’s actions, and sometimes statements, are in full support of Ukraine, plus the assessments of the Turkish media and expert community, as well as the entire political field, and sharp criticism of Russia. The funny thing is that the Kremlin and the Russian Foreign Ministry “do not notice” it yet.

On the evening of May 27, the RF Ministry of Defense announced that after the talks, the Azerbaijani side had withdrawn its units from the territory of Parukh settlement in Nagorno Karabakh. However, immediately after this announcement, photos and videos began to be published on the Azerbaijani Internet, with comments that the Azerbaijani troops had not left their positions at all. Shortly afterwards, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry denied the statement of the Russian Defense Ministry, stating that it had not withdrawn its troops from Parukh. “There have been no changes in the Azerbaijani position in the village of Parukh and the surrounding hills.”

On March 28, the RA MFA noted with satisfaction that the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs had made a clear assessment of the recent escalation of the situation in Nagorno Karabakh, stating that it was a consequence of the movement of Azerbaijani troops.

It was recalled that the Russian Defense Ministry had announced that it had called on the Azerbaijani side to withdraw its army units, and on March 27 had issued a statement saying that the Azerbaijani side had withdrawn its units from the Parukh settlement in Nagorno-Karabakh. “Nevertheless, we have to state that the incursion of Azerbaijani units into Nagorno Karabakh in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent continues, which is reflected in the attached maps.

We expect that the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh will take concrete measures to stop the incursion of Azerbaijani units into the area of ​​responsibility of the peacekeepers and to withdraw the Azerbaijani armed forces. “We consider it important that during the whole period of the invasion of the Azerbaijani units, a proper investigation of the actions of the peacekeeping contingent is held and a number of questions are answered,” the RA MFA statement reads.

Thus, Azeri bases have been deployed in the area of ​​responsibility of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Nagorno Karabakh. Moreover, Azerbaijan used “Bayraktars”. Post-facto, however, the Russian side makes statements that, to put it mildly, raise suspicions.

Is it possible that we are dealing with a Russian-Azerbaijani deal within the framework of an agreement to gradually “silently” transfer territories from the zone of control of Russian peacekeepers, otherwise how to explain the fact that the Azerbaijanis are in that zone? In addition to all this, official Baku still reserves the right to accuse the Russian Defense Ministry of lying. What is this, if not a mockery of official Baku’s mission towards the Russian peace mission?

No matter how limited the Armenian parliamentary forces may be in expressing doubts about the effectiveness of the peacekeeping mission in Nagorno-Karabakh, some will explain the obvious facts solely with the intention of “Baku and Ankara to open a second front in Russia against Nagorno-Karabakh.” Of course, it is reasonable, it is also a fact that the Russian side not only does not consider Azerbaijan’s actions adequate, but also avoids targeted assessments and retaliatory actions, and all these are already undeniable facts for our society, with all the negative consequences.

On the evening of March 28, the official telegram channel of the Russian peacekeepers carrying out a peacekeeping mission in Nagorno Karabakh reported. “The command of the Russian peacekeeping contingent has decided to withdraw additional forces from the peacekeepers’ reserves to block the further advance of the Azerbaijani troops.” The statement reminded that on March 24, the Azerbaijani armed forces crossed the line of contact in the area of ​​the ruins of Parukh settlement, violating the 1st point of the trilateral statement, then it was recorded: “Currently, the settlement is under the control of Russian peacekeepers.”

Moscow sees a way out of the tension over Artsakh – the signing of a peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan. The President of the Federation Council Valentina Matvienko said at the sitting of the Council of the CIS Interparliamentary Assembly on March 29. “We have high hopes that this situation will end with a peace agreement, we sincerely want that.” And Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Andrei Rudenko told “TASS” that Moscow expects that the tension in Nagorno Karabakh will be settled by the 2020 meeting of the leaders of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia. within the framework of the trilateral statement of November 9. On March 28, the spokesman for the Russian president Dmitry Peskov had already stated about respecting the trilateral agreements, saying: “At this moment, the main thing is to ensure the implementation of agreements.”

It should also be noted that after the US and France co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group in recent days spoke about the need for talks under the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing, Moscow, in fact, again attaches importance to the trilateral format.

Emma GABRIELYAN

“Aravot” daily, 30.03.2022: