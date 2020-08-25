Is Israel really interested in a confrontation with resistance groups? – Middle East Monitor

Is Israel really interested in a confrontation with resistance groups? The continuous escalation between the groups and the Zionist entity has the potential for turning into a full blown confrontation. However, eliminating the security risks that the Gaza Strip poses to the occupation state requires Israel to consider a complete reoccupation of the Palestinian territory and staying there for a long time.

The resistance groups want to persuade the Zionists to back down from tightening the blockade which has created very severe economic and humanitarian conditions in the Strip. Israel, meanwhile, apparently has no interest in a full-blown confrontation, as its decision-makers realise that they will be back to square one in the end. However, threats made by Zionist leaders, especially Minister of Defence Benny Gantz, and hints about the possibility of Israel assassinating the leaders of resistance groups and their members, could suggest otherwise.

Before delving into the prospects for further escalation, it is important to stress that recent Israeli efforts have focused on a return to the “crisis management” strategy that it has pursued since 2009; it’s a strategy that Gaza has succeeded in turning around and imposing new rules. The resistance groups have secured their legitimate right to disrupt…