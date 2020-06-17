Is Iowa a swing state again?

Barack Obama’s ties to the state, which launched his presidential campaign with a win in the Iowa caucuses in 2008, moved the state in his direction — as that he carried it in both of his races.

But whilst Obama was winning near the top of the ticket, Republicans were making gains down-ballot. Republican Terry Branstad won the governor’s race in 2010 and held the office until he left to join the Trump administration in 2017. His lieutenant governor, Kim Reynolds, took over and won a full term in 2018 — maybe not a great year nationally for Republicans. And President Donald Trump won the state by nearly double digits in 2016