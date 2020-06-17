Is Iowa a swing state again?

Barack Obama’s ties to the state, which launched his presidential campaign with a win in the Iowa caucuses in 2008, moved the state in his direction — as that he carried it in both of his races.
But whilst Obama was winning near the top of the ticket, Republicans were making gains down-ballot. Republican Terry Branstad won the governor’s race in 2010 and held the office until he left to join the Trump administration in 2017. His lieutenant governor, Kim Reynolds, took over and won a full term in 2018 — maybe not a great year nationally for Republicans. And President Donald Trump won the state by nearly double digits in 2016.
All of this recent history led many political observers to leave Iowa off the listing of most competitive states in the coming 2020 election. That decision might have been a mistake, at least based on a new Iowa poll.
That poll, conducted by J. Ann Selzer for the Des Moines Register, showed Trump at 44% to former Vice President Joe Biden’s 43% — a statistical dead heat. The poll also showed a majority of Iowans (52%) disapproving of the work Trump is doing.
On the Senate level, newly minted Democratic nominee Theresa Greenfield took 46% to 43% for Republican Sen. Joni Ernst, who, until this poll, was not seen as probably one of the most endangered Republican members.
And you should not depend only on that poll to see how Iowa has become, again, a swing state. Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have lavished attention on Iowa as the 2020 campaign gears up; Pence was in the state on Tuesday and Trump was there in February prior to the coronavirus lockdown stopped just about all campaign travel.
Why is Iowa back to being closely contested at the presidential level? Trump’s trade policy — and the negative effects it’s had on Iowa’s famers — positively plays a role. Although Iowa farmers said they were (mostly) sticking with Trump in late 2019, the economic slowdown world wide as a result of the coronavirus might have caused some to reconsider.
The Point: Iowa as a battleground state is bad news for Trump, who is already facing a narrowing of his paths to win a 2nd term.