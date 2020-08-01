Is Gael Monfils The Best Dancer In Tennis? | ATP Tour

World No. 9 pulls out his best moves on a boat
Gael Monfils’ tennis is electric. In a video on Twitter Friday, the Frenchman showed his dancing is, too.
It’s Friday then…🤪🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/bGu9FNVn0F
— Gael Monfils (@Gael_Monfils) July 31, 2020
Monfils and girlfriend, WTA star Elina Svitolina, were on a boat listening to Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers when the No. 9 player in the FedEx ATP Rankings suddenly jumped up and broke out his best moves. This isn’t the first time the Frenchman has shown the world his dancing skills.
“Maybe [the dancing is] more from my dad because my dad danced a lot,” Monfils said at a press conference in 2011. “But it just is fun because I like to dance… and I have a lot of dancer friends.”
