Is Gael Monfils The Best Dancer In Tennis? | ATP Tour

Gael Monfils’ tennis is electric. In a video on Twitter Friday, the Frenchman showed his dancing is, too.

Monfils and girlfriend, WTA star Elina Svitolina, were on a boat listening to Push The Feeling On by Nightcrawlers when the No. 9 player in the FedEx ATP Rankings suddenly jumped up and broke out his best moves. This isn’t the first time the Frenchman has shown the world his dancing skills.

“Maybe [the dancing is] more from my dad because my dad danced a lot,” Monfils said at a press conference in 2011. “But it just is fun because I like to dance… and I have a lot of dancer friends.”