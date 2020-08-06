Is ETC 102% Screwed After Second 51% Attack?

Ethereum Classic (ETC) has actually suffered a second 51% attack in less than one week, bringing the continuous security of the network into concern.

On August 6,Etherchain org tweeted that its associated mining swimming pool Ethermine had handicapped ETC swimming pool payments after more than 4,000 blocks had actually been restructured in the current attack on Ethereum Classic.

It is not understood if it is the exact same hacker or a copycat attack influenced by the very first attack.

ETC’s security cast doubt on

In action to the increasing speed of 51% attacks targeting Ethereum Classic, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin tweeted:

“ETC should just switch to proof of stake. Even given its risk-averse culture, at this point making the jump seems lower-risk than not making it.”

Despite the obvious vulnerability of the Ethereum Classic network, ETC is presently trading for $7.05– a simple 1.5% slide over 7 days.

It costs $12 K to 51% attack ETC for one hour

Last week’s reorganization attack saw a hacker gain a more than 2,800% return on a financial investment of $192,000 in leased hash power from NiceHash– with the aggressor double-spending 807,260 ETC worth $5.6 million into presence over less than 24 hours.

According to crypto51, 51% attacks can be started versus Ethereum Classic utilizing leased hash power from NiceHash for simply $12,028 per hour, with the platform presently providing 32% more hashing power than is needed to start the attack.

Ethereum Classic is amongst 45 cryptocurrencies that are instantly susceptible to 51% attacks utilizing just hash power leased from NiceHash. ETC likewise suffered a 51% attack in early January of 2019.