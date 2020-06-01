Is Bolivia’s ‘interim’ president using the pandemic to outstay her welcome? | Global development

As locked-down Bolivians regarded to the skies this Easter, they had been met with an unusual sight. Cassock-wearing clergymen, some wielding statues of the apostles, sprinkled holy water and blessings over 4 cities from circling air drive helicopters.

The episode encapsulated the uneasy mixture of militarism and spiritual zeal that has outlined six months of the caretaker presidency of Jeanine Áñez. A bit of-known evangelical politician from Bolivia’s tropical lowlands, Áñez was catapulted to energy final November with one job: to maintain new elections as quickly as potential.

The long-running presidency of Evo Morales had reworked the Andean-Amazonian nation, bringing a lot of the indigenous majority out of poverty. But it resulted in violent demonstrations, a police mutiny, and strain from the military to step down amid allegations of electoral fraud.

Morales and different senior figures from his Movement for Socialism (Mas) resigned and fled, and Áñez – as second vice-president of the senate – assumed interim rule pledging to “rebuild democracy”.

Six months on, even critics of Morales argue that the 52-year-old has as a substitute deepened divisions in the multi-ethnic nation of 11 million individuals – and is using the coronavirus pandemic to additional her personal political ambitions.

“The installation of the Áñez government has been marked by the blood of Bolivians,” mentioned Valeria Silva Guzmán, a former Mas congresswoman now claiming asylum in Mexico. “Deaths, prison, repression, political persecution … it’s basically a regime of terror.”









Bolivia’s interim president, Jeanine Áñez, centre, prays on a rooftop as Monsignor Fernando Bascope leads a Good Friday procession on a truck via the streets of La Paz on 10 April. Photograph: Aizar Raldes/AFP by way of Getty Images



One of Áñez’s first acts was to authorise the use of deadly drive by police and troopers. The decree was later rescinded, however safety forces in the meantime killed up to 28 demonstrators, together with in two shootings broadly described as massacres. The killings are but to be investigated.

In January, Áñez declared her personal candidacy for president in the forthcoming elections – a U-turn on her earlier guarantees. She has since postponed the polls initially scheduled for 3 May, arguing they need to wait till the worst of the pandemic has handed, which has thus far seen greater than 8,000 circumstances in Bolivia and 293 confirmed deaths.

Áñez imposed a stiff quarantine on 17 March to cease Bolivia’s underfunded hospitals being swamped – and called for “fast and prayer” to beat the coronavirus. But with lockdown measures easing dramatically from 1 June, at the same time as circumstances have immediately erupted in Añez’s house province of Beni, some query the rationale for suspending the electoral rerun till September or past. Schools will stay shut and public occasions banned – however church companies will likely be allowed to resume at 30% capability.

“Now we’re queueing up for the bank, there are big crowds everywhere to get into the supermarket,” mentioned Miguelángel Estellano, an artist. “The health crisis is helping the government create a camouflaged state of martial law.”

At least 56 international locations worldwide have delayed elections due to Covid-19. But below Áñez such a transfer has fuelled denunciations of an influence seize. Her administration has leaned on prosecutors to convey corruption, sedition and terrorism prices towards dozens of former Mas officers and supporters. Leftwing journalists have been harassed and detained.

Last month, generals in fight uniforms barged into the senate, demanding that the Mas-majority physique approve promotions awarded by the Áñez administration. Arturo Murillo, her hardline inside minister, has threatened to deploy fighter jets to the Chapare – a coca-growing area and Mas stronghold – to tackle alleged narcotraffickers.

A brand new regulation threatening those that “misinform or cause uncertainty” over coronavirus with up to 10 years in jail – with Murillo warning the Mas presidential candidate, Luis Arce, by title – was dropped earlier in May following worldwide outcry.

Áñez has been “a disappointment”, mentioned Eduardo Rodríguez Veltzé, a Bolivian decide and former diplomat. “Instead of establishing a tolerant environment that guarantees free and fair elections, she decides to become a candidate, make a show of persecuting and dismantling the Mas, and govern in an opaque, abusive and openly ideological way,” he argued.

Rodríguez – who served as Bolivia’s caretaker president for six months in 2005 to 2006 after a similarly dramatic political disaster – mentioned such moments known as for consensus-building. Restoring calm, and organising the elections that first introduced Morales to energy, “was only possible with a neutral referee, who wasn’t tempted to enter the electoral game with the advantage of holding the whistle”, he added.

The Áñez administration has as a substitute kicked out Cuban medical doctors, re-established ties with Israel, deserted leftwing regional boards, and courted Donald Trump’s White House. Such abrupt about-turns in Bolivia’s overseas coverage present that her precedence is to “restore neoliberalism under the paradigm of Latin America as the backyard of the United States”, Silva argued.

At least 13 corruption circumstances have emerged in the previous six months, together with in the state oil, telecoms and aviation companies, and medical officers have allegedly used the pandemic to line their pockets.













Reina and Cecilia Gutierrez, carrying protecting clothes, are seen at a market amid the coronavirus outbreak in La Paz, Bolivia, this month. Photograph: David Mercado/Reuters



The well being minister was arrested and fired in May after Bolivia imported 179 ventilators – which medical doctors later found had been incompatible with intensive care models – for nearly $5m, almost thrice their market value. In response to the scandal, Áñez promised to “impose all the force of the law” on these discovered responsible of corruption. Police have since detained the decide presiding over the case.

Analysts recommend that weak establishments and widespread corruption are partly a legacy of Mas and its predecessors – and that Áñez’s persecution of critics mirrors techniques employed by Morales.

“The current administration has followed the Mas playbook when it comes to lawfare,” argued Jorge Derpic, a sociology professor at the University of Georgia, evaluating the present raft of terrorism circumstances towards Mas officers to how Morales wielded comparable prices to intimidate, arrest and exile opponents.

Mas – whose supporters nonetheless reply to Morales, now in exile in Argentina – has a task to play in calming tensions, Derpic added.

“We could have taken better decisions in many things,” admitted Silva. “But it’s a risk to enter into this debate right now, when we see the great advances Bolivia has made being rapidly rolled back, and when there is no rule of law.”

The street forward for Bolivia seems to be “very difficult”, mentioned Rodríguez. He argued that the three successive emergencies – widespread fires throughout the Bolivian Amazon final 12 months, the electoral disaster and the pandemic – have proven the want for a brand new constitutional reform to restrict presidential powers, strengthen the judiciary, sort out poverty and shield the surroundings.

Luisa Elba Sanjinés, 59, a road dealer who sells greens on the outskirts of La Paz, mentioned each her prospects and rural suppliers had been fearful after months of upheaval. Government grants for these affected by lockdown had not reached her.

“We need to get out of this illness and be able to work, because many people have nowhere to go,” Elba mentioned.

Áñez “should hold dialogue and speak with everyone”, she added. “People just want the election to be over with.”