Is Armie Hammer Dating Rumer Willis After His Divorce?!

Well, that didn’t take long!

Less than 2 months after revealing his separation from partner Elizabeth Chambers, it appears Armie Hammer currently has somebody brand-new to lean on: Rumer Willis!

The set were spotted delighting in a masked-up walk in Los Angeles together on Wednesday, with the Call Me By Your Name star seen with his arms around the 32-year-old’s waist in one breeze. See the photos HERE!

As you’ll remember, Armie and Elizabeth revealed their split (listed below) with a throwback selfie shared to their particular Instagram accounts in mid-July, composing:

“Thirteen years as best friends, soulmates, partners and then parents. It has been an incredible journey, but together, we’ve decided to turn the page and move on from our marriage. As we enter into this next chapter, our children and relationship as co-parents and dear friends will remain our priority. We understand this news lends itself to public dialogue, but in the interest of our children and our family, we’re asking for privacy, compassion and love during this time.”

Together, they share 5-year-old child Harper and 2-year-old boy Ford— and were together for over a years. In truth, less than 2 months ahead of their separation statement, the now-former couple commemorated …