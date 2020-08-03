Is America Tired Of Democrat Drama?

President Biden? It’s a sobering thought. Not so much because Joe Biden is a wild-eyed loon. But because he’s using loons to get elected and they will want payment if he pulls it off.

Slim chance, you say. Really? Think again.

Yes, the polls are corrupted and contrived and the media is totally in the tank for the Democrats—as they always are. And it is true, by any logical analysis, that by comparing track records and personalities, the president wins by a wide mile. But those are sensible perspectives and politics is sadly not about sensible anything…but more likely than not about illogical and senseless perception borne of a shallow relationship between the voter and the zeitgeist.

And we can all admit, the spirit of the times is not good. Not since the late 1960s have we had this kind of constant drama of existential controversy. Granted, all of it contrived by the Democrats and the media.

Even before the president took office he was supposedly a Russian pawn. Then there was a special prosecutor. Then impeachment. Now COVID-19 and riots. Have the American people run out of patience with the consistent melodramatic brouhaha? Is there a fatigue factor setting in where a majority of voters in key battleground states are willing to tolerate a Biden presidency to end the never-ending…