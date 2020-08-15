Is a “Restaurant Revolution” catching on in Northeastern PA?

Some dining establishments near Pittsburgh are resuming at complete capability in a so-called “restaurant revolution”.

DURYEA, Pa.– It’s being called a “restaurant revolution”.

A variety of dining establishments near Pittsburgh were preparing on resuming at complete capability on Friday, in spite of the order from Harrisburg that they topped the variety of clients inside at 25 percent.

However that motion, does not appear to be catching on in Northeastern Pennsylvania.

Restaurant owners we spoke with in Luzerne County stated it is simply not worth it to be a part of the “restaurant revolution” although the guv’s policies are truly injuring service.

It’s sluggish at My Sister’s Kitchen along Main Street in Duryea around supper time with just 25 percent capability enabled within.