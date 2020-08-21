IRS Plans to Ask Every American Worker if They Used Crypto in 2020

On Aug 19, the IRS launched drafts of its earnings tax return for 2020, which will ask every American filing earnings for the year whether they used crypto.

Early into its really first page, the most recent 1040 type asks: “At any time during 2020, did you receive, sell, send, exchange, or otherwise acquire any financial interest in any virtual currency?”

Chandan Lodha, creator of crypto tax software application company Cointracker, informed Cointelegraph:

“The cryptocurrency question is now front and center on the IRS Form 1040 for next year. Pretty clearly shows that the IRS is taking cryptocurrency taxes even more seriously.”

The news follows a series of other signs that the tax firm is stepping up its work to bring crypto to heel.