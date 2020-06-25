Irrigation issue of fields in Martakert region to be resolved soon – Artsakh President – Panorama

25 June Artsakh Republic President Arayik Harutyunyan received head of the Martakert regional administration Hayk Bakhshiyan to discuss issues facing the region and ways of their solution.

As Information department at the President’s Office reported, in his report head of the regional administration Hayk Bakhshiyan presented information on the method of state programs being carried out in the region, harvest activities and problems requiring a prompt solution. He especially touched upon problems relating to the drinking and irrigation water shortage caused in several of communities of the region consequently of a drought, problems of housing construction, and reconstruction of inter-community roads.

President Harutyunyan noted that within the framework of realization of social programs, 100 million drams will be allocated from their state budget for the purchase of building materials, loan of another 100 million drams will be provided to “Jraberdshin” company for the answer of urgent issues arising during the construction works.

Referring to the agricultural problems existing in the region, Arayik Harutyunyan noted that the government can assist those land users, who’ve suffered from low barley yields this year by giving them with barley seeds. The President added that the irrigation issue of fields in the Martakert region will soon be resolved because the transfer of the waters of the Sarsang reservoir to the right-bank of the River Tartar begins in the long run.

According to the Prsident, large financial means will be allocated for paving of the inter-community roads, solution of the housing issues of families of perished freedom-fighters, first degree military disabled people and people with many children, and also other social groups.



