Iron Maiden’s Bruce Dickinson issues statement after death of estranged wife Paddy Bowden

Paddy Bowden Dickinson and Bruce Dickinson attend the launch of Karma Sanctum Hotels at REMIX restaurant inThe Sanctum Hotel on November 29, 2016. (Photo: David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson is mourning the death of his estranged wife, Paddy Bowden.

Bowden died Monday at their marital residence in Chiswick, West London. The exes cut up in 2018 after 29 years of marriage and share three youngsters.

This is a horrible tragedy which seems to be a tragic accident, Dickinson, 61, mentioned in a statement to Yahoo Entertainment. “Our children Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated. Out of respect for Paddy we won’t be making any further comment at this hugely difficult and painful time for our family.”

Austin, a musician like his father within the steel band As Lions, shared his personal statement on Instagram. (Griffin is within the metalcore band SHVPES.”)

(Screenshot: Austin Dickinson through Instagram)

According to The Independent, the London Ambulance Service was known as to the Chiswick residence at 9:42 a.m to are inclined to somebody who was unwell.

“We sent two ambulance crews to the scene – the first one arriving within two minutes,” a spokesperson mentioned. “Sadly, the patient had already died.”

Dickinson and Bowden, who was his second wife, cut up in 2018 after almost three a long time collectively. He has since been linked to health teacher Leana Dolci, whom he reportedly lives with in Paris.

Dickinson joined Iron Maiden in 1981 and aside from a hiatus within the ‘90s has been with the group since. (He is also a solo artist.) Iron Maiden recently announced that they won’t have any reveals till June 2021 as a result of coronavirus pandemic.

In 2015, he battled tongue most cancers and wrote about it in his 2017 autobiography, What Does This Button Do?. In that memoir, he purposely didn’t delve into his household life.

“I think if you throw marriages and things like that in, you automatically have to throw in divorces and all the rest of it,” he informed Rolling Stone. “It’s part of your life, but not part of your life that’s any relevance to other people. I think you open a big can of worms there, which I don’t see as any point in doing. The point of the book is to tell some great stories.”

