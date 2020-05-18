Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson’s estranged wife dies in ‘tragic accident’, family reveal

The estranged wife of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson has died in a ‘tragic accident’, the family has revealed.

Paddy Bowden was discovered useless at their marital house in Chiswick, West London at 10am this morning. The former couple have three kids collectively.

The musician, 61, and his wife cut up in November, 29 years after they obtained married. Their shock divorce was estimated to be price £90 million.

In a press release, Dickinson mentioned: ‘This is a horrible tragedy which seems to be a tragic accident.

The estranged wife of Iron Maiden frontman Bruce Dickinson – Paddy Bowden – has died in a ‘tragic accident’, the family has revealed (they’re pictured collectively in 2013)

‘Our kids Austin, Griffin and Kia and I are devastated.

‘Out of respect for Paddy we cannot be making any additional remark at this vastly troublesome and painful time for our family.’

London Ambulance Service additionally confirmed they’d attended, however that the affected person was pronounced useless on arrival.

A spokesperson mentioned: ‘We have been referred to as at 9.42am right now to studies of an individual unwell in Barrowgate Road, Chiswick.

‘We despatched two ambulance crews to the scene – the primary one arriving inside two minutes.

‘Sadly, the affected person had already died.’

Dickinson is now dwelling in Paris with ‘health trainer, journalist and vogue blogger’ Leana Dolci, regarded as in her 40s.

His divorce from Paddy got here 4 years after he beat stage three throat most cancers after discovering out he had two tumours on his tongue.

Paddy nursed him again to well being at their house in London, as Bruce underwent 9 weeks of chemotherapy and 33 periods of radiation, getting the all-clear after six months.

Bruce and Paddy married in 1990 after courting for 2 years. The couple are pictured collectively in 2015

Bruce later wrote about his most cancers battle in his 2017 autobiography, ‘What Does This Button Do?’ He additionally instructed Rolling Stone journal how surviving it modified his outlook on life – saying: ‘Living resides now, each minute, each second, for proper now.’

Bruce and Paddy married in 1990 after courting for 2 years. Previously, he was married to Jane Dickinson for 4 years from 1983 however they’d no kids.

Iron Maiden have been shaped in Leyton, east London, in 1975 and have bought over 100 million copies of their albums and received a number of awards, making them one of the vital profitable heavy metallic bands of all time.

The musician (pictured) and his wife cut up in November, 29 years after they obtained married. Their shock divorce was estimated to be price £90 million

At the identical time, Bruce has carved out a profession as an expert pilot with stints flying for BA, Easyjet and BMI. He now flies Iron Maiden on tour on the band’s Boeing 747, Ed Force One.

He can also be a beer brewer, scriptwriter, novelist, a BBC radio presenter and entrepreneur in addition to a world-class fencer.