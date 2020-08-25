iRobot is giving its vacuum cleaners a new AI-powered brain

iRobot is announcing what it’s calling the biggest software upgrade to its robot vacuum cleaners since the company’s inception 30 years ago: a new AI-powered platform known as iRobot Genius Home Intelligence. Or, as iRobot CEO Colin Angle describes it: “It’s a lobotomy and replacement of the intelligence systems in all of our robots.”

The new system is part a big shift in how iRobot develops its wares, Angle tells The Verge. As robovacs become commodity goods, available for less than $200 from many vendors, iRobot wants to move up the value chain, differentiating itself from lower-tier rivals with sophisticated software. What that means, says Angle, is a robot you can really control.

“Imagine you had a cleaning person come to your home and you couldn’t talk to them,” he says. “You couldn’t tell them when to show up and where to clean. You’d get really frustrated! And it’s the same thing going on with the robots.”

“Autonomy does not equals intelligence.”

This was what early robot vacuum cleaners were like, says Angle. You pressed a button and they did the job, for better or worse. With AI, though, users can be more specific about what they want. “Autonomy does not equal intelligence,” he says. “We need collaboration.”

The company has been traveling down this…