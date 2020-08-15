Irish tourism boss quits after holidaying abroad By Reuters





DUBLIN (Reuters) – The chairman of Ireland’s tourism authority, previous Ryanair Chief Operating Officer Michael Cawley, resigned on Saturday after going on vacation to Italy, contrary to federal government suggestions to prevent non-essential travel abroad.

Cawley, a Ryanair director who likewise functioned as financing chief and deputy CEO at the airline company, dealt with calls from opposition celebrations to give up after he verified to the Irish Independent paper on Saturday that he was holidaying in Italy.

Cawley is the very first senior authorities in Ireland to resign for flouting coronavirus assistance. Scotland’s Chief Medical Officer resigned in April after she overlooked her own suggestions to remain at house throughout its COVID-19 lockdown.

Italy is among 10 nations on the federal government’s green list, implying anybody getting here in Ireland can prevent a 14-day quarantine requirement that uses to visitors from anywhere else.

However main travel suggestions given that Ireland’s coronavirus break out started in February has actually stayed that non-essential travel abroad need to be prevented and individuals have actually been motivated to vacation in your home to support the hard-hit tourism sector.

Failte Ireland, the tourism advancement authority, has actually been offering additional financing to promote domestic tourism.

Cawley stated in a declaration that …