Irish racing back on June 8 behind closed doors | Racing News

Racing is about to renew below strict protocols and behind closed doors in Ireland on June 8.

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine mentioned final week that racing, as a spectator-free sport, would fall into the third part of the Irish Government’s plan to ease lockdown restrictions, that means a June 29 restart seemed probably.

However, Horse Racing Ireland had been consulting with the Irish Government on the potential for an earlier return, with chief govt Brian Kavanagh underlining the very fact racing was staged with out spectators earlier than it shut down in March.

Those consultations seem to have paid dividends with Peter Burke, Fine Gael TD for the Longford-Westmeath constituency within the Dail, asserting the resumption of the game would now fall within the second part of the plan.

He tweeted: “Horse Racing to return behind closed doors with strict protocols from June 8th. Much needed certainty for the sector.”

Prior to racing being suspended in March, a complete of 10 fixtures in Ireland have been held behind closed doors, the final of them at Clonmel on March 24.