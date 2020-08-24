Irish police caution adds to pressure on EU’s Hogan By Reuters

©Reuters European Trade Commissioner- designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing prior to the European Parliament in Brussels



DUBLIN (Reuters) – European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan was stopped and warned by police for utilizing his cellphone while driving to a golf supper that has actually triggered public outrage in his native Ireland over prospective breaches of COVID-19 policies.

Hogan apologised once again on Sunday for going to the occasion after Ireland’s prime minister and deputy prime minister asked him to consider his position. An EU authorities stated Hogan would not follow the calls to resign.

The golf supper has actually irritated Irish individuals who have actually been not able to participate in funeral services or had to cancel vacations or wedding events due to the fact that of a few of the strictest COVID-19 guidelines inEurope

It has actually led to other political resignations, consisting of a cabinet minister, and Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday stated that it had actually harmed the nationwide effort to battle COVID-19 at a time when infections are increasing.

Signalling that the debate had actually not been brushed off in Brussels, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen asked Hogan to provide a complete report of what occurred, soon after which Irish media reported information of the police event.

“While driving in …