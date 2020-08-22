Irish PM, Deputy PM call on EU trade chief Hogan to quit By Reuters

©Reuters SUBMIT IMAGE: European Trade Commissioner- designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing prior to the European Parliament in Brussels



By Padraic Halpin

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s prime minister and deputy minister asked European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan, Ireland’s agent on the EU’s executive, to consider his position over his participation at an occasion being examined for breaching COVID-19 policies.

An Irish minister resigned and a variety of other legislators were disciplined on Friday after they were amongst more than 80 visitors at a hotel supper hosted by parliament’s golf society, the night after COVID-19 limitations were substantially tightened up.

Hogan likewise participated in the occasion in the west of Ireland that has actually triggered public outrage and is under authorities examination for supposed breaches of public health policies. He apologised on Friday and stated he participated in on the clear understanding that it would adhere to standards.

“The Taoiseach (prime minister) and the Tánaiste (deputy prime minister) did speak with Commissioner Hogan today and asked him to consider his position,” a federal government spokesperson stated in an emailed declaration.

“They both think that the occasion ought to never ever have actually been held, that the Commissioner’s apology came …