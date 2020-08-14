Irish Open is moved to Northern Ireland due to travel restrictions | Golf News





Jon Rahm is ruling champ at the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is back on the European Tour schedule and has actually been moved from the Republic of Ireland to Northern Ireland due to coronavirus travel restrictions.

The event was initially prepared for Mount Juliet in Kilkenny in May 28-31, just to be delayed throughout golf's coronavirus-enforced shutdown.

Tournament organisers stayed positive of reorganizing the competition for later on in the year, with the occasion now occurring at Galgorm Spa & & Golf Resort near Ballymena from 24-27 September.