Irish Nobel Laureate John Hume dies

The Northern Irish Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP), which Hume assisted to discovered, revealed his death in a declaration released Monday.

“Nobel Laureate and former SDLP Leader John Hume passed away last night,” checks out the declaration. “We all live in the Ireland he imagined — at peace and free to decide our own destiny. Thank you, John.”

Hume was among the designers of the 1998 Good Friday Agreement , which ended the violent dispute in Northern Ireland by bringing unionists and Irish republican politicians into a power-sharing federal government.

Later that year he and David Trimble, of the Ulster Unionist Party, were granted the Nobel Peace Prize in acknowledgment of their work “to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in Northern Ireland,” according to the Nobel committee

In their 1998 declaration revealing the reward, the committee composed that “John Hume has throughout been the clearest and most consistent of Northern Ireland’s political leaders in his work for a peaceful solution. The foundations of the peace agreement … reflect principles which he has stood for.” On Monday, the SDLP applauded Hume’s impact in altering the course of Irish history. “The death of John Hume represents the loss of 20th Century Ireland’s most significant and consequential political figure,” the celebration stated. Hume’s household likewise launched a declaration, exposed that he passed away at an assisted living home in Derry, likewise referred to as Londonderry, following a “short illness.” “It appears especially apt for these weird and …

