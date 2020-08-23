Irish EU representative Hogan apologises for possible coronavirus breach By Reuters

©Reuters European Trade Commissioner- designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing prior to the European Parliament in Brussels



DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan apologised on Sunday for going to an occasion that might have breached COVID-19 policies however stopped short of providing his resignation.

The Irish representative on the EU executive was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s leaders to consider his position after his participation at a golf supper triggered public outrage and resulted in other political resignations.

“I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland; something for which I am profoundly sorry,” he stated in a declaration. “I have been reporting to the president of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days.”