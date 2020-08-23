Irish EU representative Hogan apologises for possible coronavirus breach By Reuters

By
Jasyson
-

©Reuters European Trade Commissioner- designate Phil Hogan attends his hearing prior to the European Parliament in Brussels

DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland’s European Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan apologised on Sunday for going to an occasion that might have breached COVID-19 policies however stopped short of providing his resignation.

The Irish representative on the EU executive was asked on Saturday by Ireland’s leaders to consider his position after his participation at a golf supper triggered public outrage and resulted in other political resignations.

“I acknowledge my actions have touched a nerve for the people of Ireland; something for which I am profoundly sorry,” he stated in a declaration. “I have been reporting to the president of the European Commission on all these matters in recent days.”

Disclaimer: Fusion Media wish to advise you that the information included in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not supplied by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates might not be precise and might vary from the real market value, suggesting rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any duty for any trading …

Read The Full Article

Post Views: 21

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR