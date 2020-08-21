Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary resigns for attending golf dinner



Dara Calleary changed Barry Cowen as agriculture minister last month after his predecessor was sacked over debate around a drink-driving restriction





Irish Agriculture Minister Dara Calleary has actually resigned after attending a golf dinner with more than 80 individuals.

Wednesday’s Irish parliamentary golf society occasion at a County Galway hotel came a day after Dublin revealed a tightening up of lockdown limitations.

Dara Calleary had actually remained in post for a month; he changed Barry Cowen who was sacked after a drink-driving scandal.

The Irish PM accepted the resignation, stating Mr Calleary’s behaviour”was wrong and an error of judgement”

Garda í (Irish cops) are now examining the occasion for possible breaches of Covid -19 guidelines.

Others present at the occasion consisted of the previous Fine Gael minister and EU Commissioner, Phil Hogan, the Supreme Court judge Séamus Woulfe, Fine Gael senator Jerry Buttimer and the Independent TD (MP) Noel Grealish.

Mr Buttimer likewise resigned on Friday early morning.

Police examination …