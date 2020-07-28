IRGC launches military drills in southern Iran – Panorama

Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) on Tuesday released a big- scale military workout in southern Iran, Xinhua reported, pointing out Tasnim news company.

The dry run, codenamed Payambar- e Azam 14 (The Great Prophet 14), was carried out in the southern province of Hormozgan, western parts of the Strait of Hormuz, and the Gulf, the IRGC declaration was mentioned as reading.

In the drills, the IRGC’s Navy and Aerospace Forces perform joint operations in which vessels, drones, rocket and radar systems are included.

The servicemen going to the dry run workout offending mine- laying operations and methods to cut off marine connections of the theoretical opponent. They likewise practice rocket fight operations utilizing helicopters, and launch of coast- to- sea rockets.

According to the report, images from Iran’s Noor (light) satellite are utilized to examine the circumstance in the dry run zone.