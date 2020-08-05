Ireland’s ‘unbelievable’ win over England can start new chapter of Irish cricket, says Niall O’Brien | Cricket News





Harry Tector and Kevin O’Brien got Ireland over the line in a popular win in Southampton

Ireland’s sensational win over England at The Ageas Bowl might be the start of a “new chapter” for Irish cricket, according to Niall O’Brien

Centuries from Paul Stirling and Andy Balbirnie assisted Ireland to simply their 2nd triumph over England and, in upgrading the hosts’ 328, they taped the greatest effective one-day global chase by a going to group in England.

While it was the more senior gamers who starred in the win, 20- year-old Harry Tector existed at the end, unbeaten on 29 from 26 balls, and O’Brien thinks the win validates the choice to stick to the more youthful gamers.

“That boggled the mind, I’m so happy of those young boys – not simply the XI however the entire team since they have actually had 2 difficult beats, beaten …