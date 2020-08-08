Ireland reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early May By Reuters

©Reuters The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Dublin
DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland on Saturday reported 174 new cases of COVID-19, without a doubt the highest number of infections since May and up from 98 on Friday and an average of 58 cases each day for the previous week.
Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn stated 118 of the new cases were connected to the 3 counties – Kildare, Laois and Offaly – where some constraints on motion were reestablished on Friday following a rise in cases there.
“While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected,” Glynn stated. “Our priority now … is to avoid these cases and clusters leading to widespread community transmission of the disease.”
Disclaimer: Fusion Media want to advise you that the information consisted of in this site is not always real-time nor precise. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex rates are not offered by exchanges however rather by market makers, therefore rates may not be precise and may vary from the real market value, indicating rates are a sign and not suitable for trading functions. Therefore Fusion Media does n`t bear any obligation for any trading losses you may sustain as an outcome of utilizing this information.
Fusion Media or …