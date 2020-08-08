Ireland reports highest number of new COVID-19 cases since early May By Reuters

©Reuters The spread of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19) in Dublin



DUBLIN (Reuters) – Ireland on Saturday reported 174 new cases of COVID-19, without a doubt the highest number of infections since May and up from 98 on Friday and an average of 58 cases each day for the previous week.

Chief Medical Officer Ronan Glynn stated 118 of the new cases were connected to the 3 counties – Kildare, Laois and Offaly – where some constraints on motion were reestablished on Friday following a rise in cases there.

“While today’s numbers of confirmed cases are high, they are not unexpected,” Glynn stated. “Our priority now … is to avoid these cases and clusters leading to widespread community transmission of the disease.”