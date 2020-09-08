Ireland Lacrosse gives Iroquois Nationals its spot at The World Games

“It’s simply the right thing to do,” Michael Kennedy, chief executive officer of Ireland Lacrosse, said in a statement

“We are a proud member of World Lacrosse and we recognize the importance of The World Games to the continued growth of our sport. As much as our players would have been honored to compete, we know the right thing is for the Iroquois Nationals to represent our sport on this international stage.”

Eight teams were selected to participate based on where the team finished in the 2018 Federation of International Lacrosse World Championship. The Iroquois finished third and Ireland finished 12th, but the Nationals were initially deemed ineligible to compete by the International World Games Association (IWGA).

The team was ruled ineligible because it does not represent a sovereign nation and do not have an Olympic Committee. But in August, the IWGA said it was willing to reverse course if a place could be found for the Iroquois team. That’s when Ireland Lacrosse stepped up. “You have gone above and beyond not only for us, but for what you believe is right,” the Iroquois Nationals tweeted to Ireland Lacrosse . “Your actions have spoken louder than words showing everyone the true power of sport, and the spirit of lacrosse. We will never forget that.” Lacrosse was created by Native Americans in…

