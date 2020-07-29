Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie wary of England ahead of first ODI despite absence of six World Cup winners | Cricket News





Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie in action versus England Lions at the Ageas Bowl

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie is persuaded England stay a “dangerous animal” although they will lack a number of of their World Cup winners throughout the Royal London series.

Ben Stokes, Joe Root, Jofra Archer, Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Mark Wood are all missing for the 3 day-night one-day internationals at the Ageas Bowl – the six gamers being part of the Test team rather ahead of next week’s first Test versus Pakistan.

However, the aggressive state of mind that resulted in England’s historical victory in 2015 has actually filtered down, as Sussex opener Phil Salt revealed as he flayed a 58- ball hundred for the Lions versus Ireland last weekend.

Salt’s innings was inadequate to make choice to a 14- male team for a series which gets under method on Thursday on Sky Sports Cricket at 1.30 pm, highlighting the batting reserves England have the ability to summon.

Balbirnie stated: “You simply need to take a look at the Lions video game and Phil Salt’s hundred was impressive batting.

“The method (England captain) Eoin Morgan’s brought this group forward with this interesting brand name of cricket, I believe that’s most likely had a ripple effect in county cricket.

“Everyone attempting to enter into the England group needs to bat at that sort of a pace so you do get that sort of competitors for locations and anybody who does can be found in plays that arrange of video game.

“It is a dangerous animal, there are people with points to prove in this team for England, we’ve just got to make sure we do our things as well as we can and stop them from showcasing how good they are.”

The job dealing with Ireland ahead of their date with the world champs was stressed when a mainly inferior Lions clothing ferreted out 297 with more than 15 overs to spare.

Balbirnie stated: “There’s no doubt about it that the batters the England team have offered to them are world class and they have this over-aggressive method when they come and bat.

“It’s great for the spectator to watch but it certainly puts our bowlers under the pump. Hopefully our guys can put that out of their mind, go out and enjoy themselves and do their skills.”

The series marks the start of the inaugural ICC Cricket World Cup Super League, a two-year competition including the 12 complete member countries and Holland which functions as part of the credentials procedure towards the next 50- over World Cup.

While Ireland will prevent Australia, India, Sri Lanka and Pakistan, Balbirnie understands sealing direct entry to India 2023 through the competitors will be incredibly challenging.

But offered the scenarios of the previous couple of months, with the coronavirus pandemic threatening to erase the totality of Ireland’s summer season schedule, Balbirnie is content simply to return on to the field.

He included: “It’s World Cup credentials and my goal when I came (in as captain) was to receive that World Cup.

“First and primary the Super League is our chance to get in, it’s going to be extremely difficult, it will be this group’s biggest accomplishment if we certify through the leading 7. We’ve got a lot of difficult cricket to play.

“But first and foremost we’ve got these three games which I didn’t think we’d have so we’re going to go out with a smile on our face and the sun shining down here, it will be a great occasion for cricket.”

Ireland Men’s ODI team

Andrew Balbirnie (c), Paul Stirling (vc), Curtis Campher, Gareth Delany, Josh Little, Andrew McBrine, Barry McCarthy, Kevin O’Brien, William Porterfield, Boyd Rankin, Simi Singh, Harry Tector, Lorcan Tucker, Craig Young.

Royal London ODI Series

First ODI: Thursday July 30, Ageas Bowl

Second ODl: Saturday August 1, Ageas Bowl

Third ODI: Tuesday August 4, Ageas Bowl



