Ireland Baldwin Used Her Rocky History With Dad Alec Baldwin For An EPIC TikTok Trend!!

Ireland Baldwin might not have had the best relationship with her dad Alec Baldwin over the years, but one thing we hope they can agree on is they’re both pretty funny!

The 24-year-old model, known primarily for being the only daughter of the 62-year-old comedic actor and Oscar winner Kim Basinger, hopped on a viral TikTok trend which basically capitalizes on self-deprecating humor. Users taking part in the #HurtMyFeelings video trend share a clip of themselves with La Roux‘s Bulletproof playing in the background and a note about why their feelings can’t be hurt.

Related: Jason Derulo Knocks Will Smith’s Teeth Out In CRAZY Viral TikTok Clip!

One example video read, “You think you can hurt me? I teach middle schoolers.” Another user explained in their’s, “You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad was a teacher at my high school and he made it an extra credit assignment to ask me to prom and nobody took him up on it.”

Ireland looked at those submissions and said, “hold my beer” because her take on the challenge really nailed it like no other! Her cheeky video message read:

“You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad is Alec Baldwin.”

In case you forgot, allow us to remind you why this particular jab is so on the money!