Ireland Baldwin celebrates on Instagram being 6 years free of eating disorders

“Got a call from my old program yesterday… 6 years,” the model captioned the video.

In the video, she includes: “Wanted to reveal that today is the 15th of August, and today marks 6 years that I have actually been free of anorexia and bulimia and all of my other food obsession and eating disorders that I have actually coped for lots of years.”

She concludes the message by informing those of her fans who might be dealing with something comparable that they can “do it too” prior to blowing a kiss to the cam and providing a thumbs up.

Ireland first opened up about her anorexia issues in 2018 when she shared a throwback picture of herself on her Instagram Story in which she postured in a swimsuit writing “Anorexia throwback” with “Nope” over her body.

“I battled with many eating disorders and body issues as a younger girl and it took me a long time to find self love and acceptance! Trust me, all of that pain and destruction I inflicted on myself wasn’t worth it. Turning down so. Many. Sides. Of. Fries. Wasn’t worth it!!” she composed at the time (through People).