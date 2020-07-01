Iravunq: Armenian authorities ‘set to ratify’ Istanbul convention in September – Armenian News

The authorities have set a date for the ratification of the Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence (aka Istanbul Convention).

Late September is the expected period for completing most of the procedures, according to the paper.

The controversial document, signed in Istanbul, Turkey in 2011, arose admiration in certain circles while angering others, says the paper, noting that lots of civic groups and activists later initiated campaigns in protest against its legalization in Armenia. The paper refers specially to the petition launched by people group Kamq (Will), which attracted tens and thousands of supporters․ Meantime it expresses concern that the process was later lulled into a lasting uncertainty