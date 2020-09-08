Irates: Armenian authorities ‘in deep crisis’ over Constitutional Court issue – Armenian News

After eventually dismissing several judges of the Constitutional Court, the authorities are now said o be pressing ahead with their efforts to elect new judges.

But before submitting their preliminary list to the National Assembly’s approval, the Corruption Prevention Commission is known to have already issued a “surprise conclusion” on Yerevand Khundkaryan, a candidate nominated by the general assembly of judges.

The paper cites media reports claiming that Armenia “came face-to-face with serious problems” due to this judge after the European Court of Human Rights ordered the country to pay considerable amounts over procedural violations stemming from his rulings.

In comments to the paper, the commission’s chairperson, Haykuhi Harutyunyan, confirmed the reports about the conclusion, refraining from further details.

“Even the kind of questions you pose amount to a violation of the law. and if anyone has released details, that person may be held criminally accountable,” she was quoted as saying.

The paper claims that the authorities are now working “to the best of their efforts” to keep the documents content out of public eye and pave Khundkaryan’s way to the high court to later make him its chairman.

“As to how and whom the parliament members will elect CC judges remains highly unpredictable, yet a…